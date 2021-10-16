With just a few pre-season practices on the books early in the season, Rawlins High School head swimming and diving coach TJ Johnson was very clear that he didn’t believe this season would be a rebuilding one.
He acknowledged the number of seniors he lost to graduation, the youth of his new lineup and the fact that his team would be in a much more competitive conference. All those considerations were seemingly stacked against him, but he was resolute: Don’t call 2021 a rebuilding year.
As it turns out, the coach knew what he was talking about. In those early days of the season, he could tell something was different.
This year’s athletes learned plenty from last year’s leaders and also have committed to Johnson’s program. The Outlaws displayed the results of their hard work last weekend at the Rawlins Invite. Johnson set the expectation with his team that they would use their home invite as a “dress rehearsal” for the upcoming conference meet. Overall, he was happy with the results of the day.
“It was a great team effort today — a far cry from where we were three years ago,” Johnson said.
“We won two events against the defending state champions (Green River),” he said. “Amarion Walker in the 100 free had a season best time and a state qualifying time. Devon Martinez lowered her season best in the 100 back and secured a top 10 time all-time at RHS.
“We also saw very strong efforts in the 200 medley relay and our 400 free relay was a season best. Ava Westfall had a big day in 1-meter diving, finishing fourth and qualifying for the first time for the state championships.”
Johnson’s athletes have consistently posted personal bests and state qualifying times this season. He attributes the consistency to a combination of training adjustments and buy-in to the process he’s laid out for them. That said, he’s also realistic with his athletes and helps them manage expectations.
“I try to tell them improvement is not linear, you don’t get better every week,” he said. “Performance goes up and down and we’re just looking for that big spike at the end. Trying to get every person on that same wavelength is the challenge.
“We changed our training a bit from a strength phase to power and speed phase. In the pool we’ve been doing more speedwork, sharpening and turns.”
Part of the reason Johnson treated the home invite as a rehearsal for conference was to make any final adjustments. He was able to identify a couple areas where he intends to make changes, a strategy that has worked well in the past. Even this late in the season, he is committed to doing absolutely everything possible to maximize the number of points his team can score at state.
That said, he’ll be putting a couple of his athletes in new and different events. Despite the likelihood of the changes, he’s confident his team will respond well.
“The girls will be fine with the changes,” he said. “I’ve had the girls swim some different events this season they never would have swam, so they should be able to respond well. I’ve tried to make it more challenging. I’m looking at where we can make the most bang for our buck.”
Thinking about maximizing points, Johnson has a handful of athletes he believes can still qualify for state. He’s looking for Bailey Steele to get her qualifying time in the next week or two, along with an additional qualifying time for Amarion in the 50-meter free (she has already qualified in the 100-meter free). Martha Javalera should also have a solid shot at qualifying in diving and will have a couple more weeks to make it happen.
Johnson and this year’s team have taken RHS girls swimming to heights the program hasn’t visited in at least a decade. If the team can peak right and get the right athletes qualified in the right events, the Outlaws are poised for a solid performance at state.
The Rawlins High School girls swimming and diving team will compete in Green River on Friday and Saturday, followed by the conference meet on Oct 22-23 in Pinedale. There will also be a last chance qualifier in Laramie on Oct. 29th before the state championships in Gillette on Nov. 4-5.