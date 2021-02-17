Despite myriad challenges and uncertainties this season, the Rawlins High School cheer team ended its season on a high note with a fourth place finish at the 2021 WHSAA State Spirit Competition on Jan. 28 at the Ford Wyoming Center.
The first curveball head coach Krista Young and her team were thrown came in the form of an expedited date for the state competition. It usually takes place in March, but Young and company were informed around Thanksgiving that they’d be expected to compete in the state competition in January.
Where they’d normally have months to prepare, Young and her team had to establish choreography just after Christmas break and then committed to two-a-day practices in preparation for the all-girl cheer competition. In a normal year, they would also compete in the game day competition, but Young made the decision to focus solely on all-girl cheer to give her team the best chance of succeeding despite the unfavorable circumstances.
With the competition now behind them and a solid fourth place finish to show for their efforts, Young is confident she made the right decisions to get her team through a tough season.
“I just chose one competition for us with the short amount of time we had,” said Young. “We do normally compete in game day, too. I paid for a choreographer for the all-girl stunt and, if you’re going to spend all the money for choreography, everything was about just trying to make it as simple but as great of an experience as you can.These kids killed it, they rocked it. I’m proud of them. You just don’t know what it will look like, especially this year, and then they just made it happen.”
It is impressive the Outlaws cheer team did pull together a solid finish at the state competition, considering the circumstances. Just two days before the competition, Young had a couple members of the team who were placed into mandatory quarantine. Because of the quarantine, they were unable to compete and Young had to rearrange the routine to accommodate.
“Flyers were basing and they hadn’t done that before,” she said. “They had to learn it in two days. It was exhausting and I definitely felt it and I wasn’t the one throwing bodies around. I wasn’t sure how the kids were feeling, some looked exhausted and others just came out and performed really well. All in all, they just blew it away and I am so excited for next year.”
Coaching a team while navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic is both challenging and exhausting. However, Young remains committed to making the best of the situation and hopes to have a fun remainder of the season, especially for her four seniors: Maison Cash, Skylaar Young, Hailee Rose and Brittney Rodriguez.
Skylaar Young, Krista’s daughter, was the only all-state cheerleader on the squad this season. In order to become all-state, she had to record a routine and submit it for consideration. She made the cut and was able to perform along-side the rest of the 3A All-State cheerleaders from across the state.
Despite the challenges, Young is choosing to find the silver lining. With state completed earlier than usual, the team can now enjoy the remainder of the season without the pressure of state and the grueling two-a-days. She’s also helping her daughter navigate the college decision making process.
Skylaar has had a handful of schools express interest in her, but without the ability to do college visits and really enjoy the recruitment processes, she remains undecided on next steps.
For the remainder of the season, the Outlaws cheer team will bring the spirit to the remaining home events and will start gearing up for next season.
3A All Girl Cheer Team Results:
Mountain View: 92
Cokeville: 90.9
Lyman: 82.8
Rawlins: 82.450
Cody: 82.1
Big Piney: 77.5
Wheatland: 71.3
Douglas: 62.6
The Rawlins High School cheer team brought home a 4th place trophy in the all-girl stunt competition on Jan. 28th at the Ford Wyoming Center.