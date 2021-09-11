It was a tough day at the office for the Rawlins High School volleyball team as they matched up against Laramie High School for their home opener on Tuesday in the RHS gymnasium.
The Lady Plainsmen bested the Outlaws in three sets, 25-13, 25-5 and 25-7. The loss pushes Rawlins to 1-7 so far on the season.
The 4A competitor, though, would have been a tall order for any team. Even this early in the season it is safe to say the Lady Plainsmen are the team to beat in any classification.
With seven players in the starting line up that are 5-foot-11 and taller, there was a clear height advantage for the visiting team. As soon as the visiting team took the court, it became clear that it is a special, talented group in all positions, on offense and defense.
The Lady Plainsmen star player Alexis Stucky was nearly impossible for the Outlaws to beat at the net. At 6-2, she was able to place the ball almost anywhere she wanted to. And when Stucky wasn’t toeing the line to kill, Laramie had plenty of support staff to add to her dominance.
The Outlaws put up some points in the first set. Senior Jessie Jerome struck first for the Outlaws with a big kill to match the one Laramie opened the set with.
Junior Morgan Lonn put the next offensive points on the board for Rawlins with a block on a Laramie attack to pull the score to 10-5 with the Lady Plainsmen in the lead. Jerome tacked on a handful more offensive points with a couple more kills and some off-speed tips that found the court.
Ultimately, a miscommunication for the Outlaws on set point gave Laramie the win, 25-13.
The second set could only be described as a blowout in favor of Laramie. While Laramie completely found its groove on offense, the Outlaws just couldn’t get anything to go their way.
They fell behind big early and couldn’t find a way back, ultimately dropping the set 25-5.
Serve receive proved to be a challenge for Rawlins in the second set as Laramie was able to pick up an impressive five aces. Add those to nine kills and blocks on nearly everything Rawlins attempted and that made the set un-winnable for the Outlaws.
The third set was only slightly better for Rawlins.
Again, the team went down early as its offense couldn’t put everything together. A couple of kill attempts soared long along with early service errors that were easy points for Laramie. The Lady Plainsmen quickly wrapped the set up, this time 25-7.
While the Outlaws were overmatched and overwhelmed in all positions, they kept swinging.
Lonn hustled all over the court. She got her hands on balls that could have, and maybe should, have hit the court untouched. Jerome went toe-to-toe with Stucky and got down a handful of impressive kills. Freshman Kenadie O’Melia showed no fear lining up against experienced players. Sophomore libero Trista Palmer dug in her heels and showed resilience on defense.
The Outlaws will look to bounce back as they play host to every 3A team in the state this weekend for the Rawlins Invite.