Outlaws track and field has a busy week in Evanston and Riverton
The Rawlins High School track and field team was busy last week as they competed in Evanson on Wednesday and Riverton on Saturday.
Head coach Charli Hetherington took a smaller group of top athletes to Evanston and the whole squad made the trip to Riverton. It was Eva Nitschke, again, who highlighted the team’s strong performance.
The Outlaw hurdler snagged the school record in the 300 meter hurdles on Wednesday in Evanston. Her time of 46.39 beat the previous record of 47.24. Then on Saturday she made the 100 meter hurdles school record her own, too. She finished the 100 meter hurdles in 15:57 to beat the previous record of 15.81.
Nitschke also won the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:01.72. Her time was enough to pre-qualify her for the state meet later this spring. She finished just ahead of her teammate, Ryann Smith who took second place with a time of 1:03.73.
On the boys side, Mario Guerrero, who is a shining star for the Outlaws in the jumps and hurdle events, hit a personal record in the 110 meter hurdles. He ran a time of 15.82 to beat his previous fastest time of 16.49.
The girls team took 2nd place with 83 points, just behind Riverton who scored 96. The boys finished in 3rd place with 87 points, behind Lander Valley High School (99) and Mountain View High School (105).
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1) Riverton High School: 96
2) Rawlins High School: 83
3) Mountain View HS-WY: 81
4) Lander Valley HS: 74
5) Evanston HS: 72
6) RSHS Girls: 53
7) Saratoga: 45
8) Worland H.S.: 43
9) Green River HS WY: 40
10) Shoshoni High School: 22
10) Kemmerer: 22
12) Thermopolis: 15
13) Wind River HS: 11
14) Big Piney HS: 9
15) St. Stephens Indian High: 7
16) Wyoming Indian: 5
17) Dubois HS: 4
18) Encampment HS: 3
18) Little Snake River: 3
20) Western Heritage Lutheran: 1
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1) Mountain View HS-WY: 105
2) Lander Valley HS: 99
3) Rawlins High School: 87
4) Evanston HS: 83
5) Riverton High School: 65
6) RSHS BOYS: 63
7) Worland H.S.: 45
8) Green River HS WY: 36
9) Kemmerer: 33
10) Thermopolis: 16
11) Western Heritage Lutheran: 14
12) Big Piney HS: 13
12) Wind River: 13
15) Dubois HS: 10
16) Little Snake River: 7