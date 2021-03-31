For the first time in two years, the Rawlins High School boys and girls track teams are gearing up to compete. After just one week of practice last season, the Outlaws’ season was completely stifled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This season, though, head coach Charli Heatherington and her staff are more than ready to make up for lost time.
In fact, head coach Charli Hetherington, who is in her third season at the helm of the program, had a hard time putting into words what this season means to her.
“I don’t know the right word,” she said. “Freaking pumped, excited, absolutely ecstatic I think sums it up. I think on the boys side, with our numbers we can do some damage. On both the boys and girls side I’m just really excited to see what these kids can do this year.”
The team has been practicing since March 8th and were dialed in for the first meet of the season which was, unfortunately, canceled. This time, though, instead of a global pandemic being the culprit, it was a harsh spring winter storm that made conditions impossible to both travel in and hold a track meet in.
“Having that first trat meet get canceled was a bummer, it felt like ‘here we go again,’” said Hetherington. “The kids have been great, though. They took it in stride and went back to work and are getting ready for the next one.”
Prior to the cancellation of the season opener, Hetherington and her coaching staff were focused on figuring out the base and spread of the kids they have out this season and where everyone would fit in best. There are currently about 70 kids out between the girls and boys teams, more than have been out since Hetherington’s been in Rawlins.
Having big numbers is great, but does prove to be challenging when figuring out who goes where. To get a feel for that, the team has been doing time and distance trials so the coaching staff can hone in on each athlete’s skill set. Based on what she sees, Hetherington and company will then start figuring out which events will best suit the athletes she has out this season.
Despite not having a season last year and the subsequent two-year hiatus that came as a result of the pandemic, Hetherington does have a handful of athletes she knows well and expects to produce great results this season.
On the girls side, she noted senior Maddison Wright, who was a standout for the Outlaws in volleyball, should make some noise in the jumps as she puts her 6’ frame to work in those field events. For the boys, seniors Colton Ice, Issac Nitschke, Mitchell Alalrd and Caleb Johannsen should be leaders in their events and on the team.
In addition to the seniors, Hetherington is expecting big things from Mario Guerrero, Javier Soto and Blane Mathill. Jarron Mascaranes and Jace Smith should also be stellar--Mascaranes in sprints and Smith in hurdles.
How does a coach with so many athletes out and with so many events to compete in manage it all? With the help of a large coaching staff of paid coaches and volunteers. Hetherington manages the overall day-to-day and also specializes in hurdles and jumps. Throws coach Richard Thompson helps with development of shot put and discus throwers along with help from volunteer coach Marci Connely.
Bree Korp takes the lead with relays and sprints and coach Clayton Mcpadden contributes to jumps, sprints and mid-distances races. Hayden Honholt also volunteers time with the distance runners. Josie Pehringer will help with pole vault this season.
Hetherington noted that each coach will work with 10-15 kids per practice and that allows her to ensure everyone is getting the attention and instruction they need.
It’s sure to be an exciting season for the Outlaws as a strong field upperclassmen provide leadership for a large group of underclassmen. In all, Hetherington is optimistic and looking to produce quality results with the field of athletes she has to work with.
“We are super spread out across the board really well, we have a strong distance and mid-distance crew,” she said. “We have a lot of girls who will be mid-distance and sprinters. We’re just really even across the board, it’s super exciting.”
The Outlaws will have just one home event this season on Saturday, April 24. Aside from that, the team will be competing in a number of events across the state including a “pre-conference” meet in Douglas that should give them a good idea of what they’ll be up against at the regional and state meets later in the season.
COACHES
Head Coach Charli Hetherington
Head Coach Clayton McSpadden,
Assistant Coach Bree Korp
Assistant Coach Richard Thompson
Assistant Coach Hayden Hohnholt
Volunteer Coach Josey Pehringer
Volunteer Coach Marci Conley