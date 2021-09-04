The Rawlins High School volleyball season is already in full swing. Practices started Aug. 16 and coach Aubrey Griffiths has kept the pace and intensity high as she sets out to keep the tradition of volleyball strong in Rawlins.
Griffiths, who is in her fourth season coaching the Outlaws, began the season with a realistic expectation that it was going to be more challenging. That notion is completely understandable and not at all surprising considering the class she lost to graduation last spring.
Last year’s seniors were tall and talented. As juniors, most of them were heavy contributors to a state championship and as seniors they put together a second-place finish at regionals and another state tournament appearance.
It helped that the majority of varsity starters on last year’s squad stood 6-feet-tall or more.
Griffiths is approaching the challenge head on and with excitement.
“I’m looking forward to starting new,” she said. “It’s a fresh start and fresh eyes. I’m embracing the challenge and I’m excited. Rebuilding, it’s definitely going to test my coaching abilities but I’m ready for the challenge.”
Griffiths wants to make sure no one sells this year’s team short, though. She still has talent and skill in the lineup and is using the first couple weeks of the season to figure out how to bring everything together.
That said, she has a couple players she expects will make an immediate impact.
Senior Jessie Jerome, who stands over 6 feet tall, will carry a heavy leadership load as well as being a setter and middle blocker. She has plenty of varsity playing time on her resume and Griffiths believes she is more than ready.
“I’m excited to see her leadership and how she handles this year,” Griffths said. “She could have a huge year. She’ll be a setter and either middle or outside, depending on the rotation and who I need her to block.”
Junior Morgan Lonn also will be expected to step into a full-time varsity setter position after some varsity playing time last season. While Jerome hits, Lonn will set and vice versa. Both girls put in plenty of time over the summer and came in ready to play.
Senior Riley Young, who took charge as the team’s defensive specialist, will play the full rotation this season. Griffiths needs Young’s experience and leadership in all positions opposed to just back the row.
“I’m really excited about her defense. She was libero last year and I have her playing all the way around this year,” the coach said. “I’m excited to see her play a full rotation instead of just back row.”
With fresh leadership emerging in Jerome, Lonn and Young, Griffiths has focused most of her time so far this season on conditioning and defense. She recognizes that her lineup has just one player over 6-foot tall and she’ll focus on defense to combat that.
In recent years, the Outlaws have been an offensive juggernaut. Specializing in defense is a drastic change of direction for the program.
Griffiths also is excited to focus some attention on tournament play this season. Because of restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic last season, tournaments were prohibited. This season, though, there are a couple tournaments scheduled right away, including the Rawlins Invite.
The home tournament the Outlaws host will feature every team in 3A and is an excellent indication of how the team stacks up against competitors across the state. Griffiths is cautiously optimistic as her team heads into tournament play.
“I just hope it stays this way,” she said of being able to play in tournaments. “I’m excited because cohesiveness is huge with volleyball and tournaments bring that team bonding experience and allows us to build up that comradery.
Before the Outlaws host their home tournament, they will open up 3A southeast conference play on the road at Torrington. Then, Laramie comes to town on Tuesday for the home opener.
The Rawlins Invite will start on Friday and finish Saturday.