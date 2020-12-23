The Rawlins High School wrestling team was busy on Friday and Saturday. On Friday morning, the team hit the road to Cheyenne to face off against South, Central and East high schools. Following that, the Outlaws headed home to prepare for their home opener on Saturday.
In what was dubbed the “Cheyenne Swing” on Friday, visiting schools traveled to Cheyenne and dueled each of the three Cheyenne schools. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, no more than two teams could be in a gym at a time. That in mind, the Outlaws started their day at Cheyenne South to face the Bison. Then they moved on to Cheyenne Central to duel the Indians. The Outlaws finished their day against the Thunderbirds at Cheyenne East.
Rawlins defeated Cheyenne South 45-21. In the duel, Zachary Covolo, Blayne Coleman, Ezra Archuleta, Josh Smith, Garrett Parker, Adrian Trujillo and Sage Lonn all picked up wins. Covolo, Archuleta, Smith and Trujillo all won by pin fall over their opponents.
The Outlaws kept it close against Central but couldn’t rally enough points to keep the duel within reach. They dropped the dual 42-36 before heading on to East High School. Archuleta, Smith, Parker, Trujillo, Lonn, Covolo and Coleman all won their bouts against the Indians.
At Cheyenne East, the Outlaws simply did not match up well against the second ranked team in 4A. The Outlaws boast a solid line up in the lower weights while the Thunderbirds are juggernauts in the upper weights. East proved to be too much for Rawlins, winning the match up 45-21. Smith, Trujillo, Lonn, Covolo and Coleman all picked up wins against East, with Trujillo, Lonn and Coleman winning by fall.
The match-up of the day for the Outlaws came at the 120 pound bout. Freshman Zachary Covolo toed the line against East’s No. 1 ranked, senior, Landon Trujillo. In the first period, Trujillo’s savviness came into play when he scored off a shot from Covolo near the edge of the mat to take an early 2-0 lead.
Covolo and head coach Nate Lee knew the match-up with Trujillo would be coming and spent time working on strategy. They knew Trujillo would be tough on top, so Covolo made a point to get off the bottom quickly and maintain hand control. His strategy worked and he got a quick escape to bring the match score to 2-1.
With his choice in the second period, Covolo took bottom and, again, managed a quick escape to tie the score 2-2. He then went on the offensive and managed a takedown of his own to take the lead 4-2. Covolo was able to thwart Trujillo’s escape attempts and rode him out in the second period.
Apparently, Trujillo didn’t like his chances from the bottom, so when given his choice of position in the third period, he opted to start in neutral. Covolo kept ties short so that Trujillo couldn’t create the offense he was looking for. The Thunderbird came close on a couple throw attempts, but his efforts were futile against the Outlaw freshman. Desperate to score, Trujillo tried a throw toward the end of the period and Covolo easily defended it to get a takedown of his own and to win the match 6-2.
Of his freshman’s stellar performance, Lee was pleased, but not surprised. In fact, Lee expected Covolo to win.
“Zach has a great capacity to learn,” Lee said “He has made several adjustments to his technique in the last month and continues to find ways to get better. Against Trujillo, we knew he was tough on top and had the leverage advantage, but that may have worked in Zach’s favor because he is an explosive wrestler. What I liked about the match is he never let off the gas and continued to find ways to score on his opponent.”
Following a day of solid, 4A competition, the Outlaws headed back to Rawlins for their home opener, a quad with Rock Springs, Laramie and Cheyenne South.
Rawlins dominated at home, winning all three duals in commanding fashion.
“We still have quite a bit to work on,” Lee said. “I’m glad the holiday season is here because it presents a good time to work on specific needs for each individual wrestler. The team was definitely tired after the matches on Friday, but persevered and competed in every match.”
Lee and the Outlaws wrestlers will be back in action on Jan. 8 at Lyman.
RAWLINS QUAD: 12/19/20
Round 1
Rawlins defeated Rock Springs 48-34.
Laramie defeated South 51-28.
Round 2
Rawlins defeated South 42-24.
Laramie defeated Rock Springs 57-24.
Round 3
Rawlins defeated Laramie 39-33.
South defeated Rock Springs 45-23.