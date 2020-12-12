The Rawlins High School wrestling team will be young this year but talented. Even with the bulk of the team being made up of freshmen and sophomores, head coach Nate Lee has high expectations for his squad.
Like most sports teams across the country, the Outlaws wrestling team has felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately the team had a delayed start and little opportunity for pre-season training but will head to Cheyenne on Saturday to compete in its first dual competition.
Despite the jumbled start that also included having to cram in a complicated weight certification for each athlete with only four days to prepare, Lee is committed to making the best of the season. Like most who have found themselves in his position, he’s thankful for the opportunity to have a season. It’s safe to say the athletes who have committed to being on the team will experience a season unlike any before now.
Until the COVID-19 pandemic, wrestling season at Rawlins High School consisted mostly of big, highly contested tournaments all over Wyoming and surrounding states. The Outlaws’ schedule this season will include only dual competitions, with the only actual tournament being the State Championships at the end of February. Lee, who is in his sixth year with RHS wrestling, is actually excited for this change of pace.
“I think having all duals is a great opportunity to be able to work with each kid individually, immediately after each match,” Lee said. “We are not stuck running around big venues trying to find our guys. Because of how duals are set up, everyone will get the same opportunity to break down matches which will help our athletes grow.
For the first time since Lee has been involved with the program, there won’t be any seniors on the squad. Lee and his assistant coaches, Reece Prosser and Johnny Blumenthal, are going to be depending on a young group to step up and represent the Outlaws this season. That said, he’s optimistic he has the group to fill that void left by upperclassmen who chose not to come out this season and is focused on developing the talent he does have. Lee believes the dual format will help foster growth and development that will benefit the Outlaws wrestling program long-term.
“This season is different, too, because there is more of a team aspect than ever before,” he said. “Our wrestlers can support each other off the bench and work with each other on their mat strategy and mental game.”
With so many duals on their schedule, this season will certainly be less about individuals winning tournaments and more about a collective team effort pushing team dual wins.
Even though the squad is young, there will be returning state placers who can make an immediate impact and serve as role models for younger kids. Junior Blayne Coleman, who finished in 3rd place at state last year in the 106 pound bracket, will be back this season and is slated to wrestle 120.
Sophomore Josh Smith will look to build on a successful freshman season. Smith wrestled 138 last year and placed 5th at state. He will be slated to wrestle 145 this season.
Rounding out the Outlaws returning placers is junior Garrett Parker who will be representing the upper weights. Parker nabbed a 6th place finish in the 195 pound bracket last season and will be a force at 220 this season. Lee is expecting his returning placers to make an immediate impact.
“I’m excited to see how much of a leadership role these three guys take on and the impact they will have on their teammates,” Lee said. “They are spread out evenly across all 14 weight classes and should be able to help develop some of our younger guys on the team.”
Another exciting result of the dual format of competitions this season is Rawlins will host more home wrestling events than ever before. Last season, the Outlaws competed just once at home. This season, there will be three home events, with multiple duals at each event. The Outlaws will compete at home for the first time on Dec. 19th and will host Laramie, Cheyenne South and Rock Springs and each team will get three duals. Spectators will not be permitted at that event.