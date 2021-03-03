It was a long and difficult road to the state championship for the Rawlins High School wrestling team. For nearly a year now, the team has been navigating the challenges and uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just weeks before the season was set to start, it wasn’t clear that there would even be a season. As a full contact indoor sport, there were doubts that a high school season could be completed safely and without causing further spread of the virus.
The virus also shuddered all opportunities for critical summer wrestling camps and made it difficult to build a team in a grueling sport where there was no guarantee that the hard work and sacrifice would even result in an opportunity to compete. When a season was finally given the go-ahead, wrestlers were limited to only three matches a day, no consecutive days of competition were allowed and no tournaments were held. The Outlaws were permitted to compete in only dual meets.
Just before the regional tournament, the team had two weeks of events canceled because of COVID-19 and weather, an unfavorable position to be in just before the state competition.
The challenges and uncertainties aside, head coach Nate Lee, his coaches Reece Prosser and John Blumenthal and a dedicated squad of high school wrestlers made it work. At the 2021 WHSAA 3A State Wrestling Championships in Casper on Friday, the Outlaws competed and put an end to a season that challenged them every single day.
With nine qualifiers in the tournament and a hefty field of competition, including Green River, which came down to 3A after finishing in second place in the 4A tournament last year, the Outlaws ended the day with three place winners and an 11th place team finish. Lee is hardly satisfied with the team’s performance, but is proud of the wrestlers who persevered and encouraged to have three place winners returning next season.
“I expected a lot more from our kids,” Lee said. “That said, I think we were all — myself, my coaches and my wrestlers — just exhausted by the time we got there. Having a new challenge, restriction, quarantine, you name it, pop up what felt like every day this season, it was a lot. If nothing else, this season showed us there are kids who can persevere and who really want to be there. We’re ready to get back to work and are really hoping for a more normal season next year and an opportunity to prepare for that.”
An added challenge with this season’s state championship was the fact that it was completed in just one day, starting with a 7 a.m. weigh-in and wrapping up at about 6:30 p.m. the same day. The Outlaws hadn’t competed in a tournament all season, most had fewer than three matches a week, then were expected to compete in a 16-man bracket in one day, instead of the usual two days. Lee noted that it was a bit of a shock to the kids and the emotional highs and lows of the day were surprising.
“It was easy to get caught up in the lows,” he said. “You’d have a disappointing match or lose where you expected to win and with everything being on one day, it was so easy to dwell on those lows, that’s just where your mind goes. We had a few great things happen, though, and that’s what we need to focus on at the end of the day.”
The high points came in the form of three Outlaws earning a place on the podium. A wrestler has to finish in the top six to win a place and Rawlins had freshman Zachary Covolo, sophomore Josh Smith and junior Garrett Parker end the day with medals around their necks.
Smith, who took fifth place last year at 138 pounds repeated with another fifth place finish this season at 152 pounds. He won his first round match against Buffalo’s Joe Burtenshaw by way of a third period pin. In the second round, Smith lost to the eventual state champion, Haze Child, from Star Valley. The loss placed him in the consolation bracket.
On the consolation side, Smith made quick work of Burns/Pine Bluff’s Colby Stockton with a first period pin. The win put him in what is referred to in wrestling as the “blood round.” In the blood round, whoever wins their match guarantees themself a medal; whoever loses goes home empty-handed.
Smith had to face a familiar foe in Wheatland’s Noah Whitfield. Whitfield had beaten Smith the previous weekend at regionals by a slim 8-7 margin. A gutsy performance from the Outlaw gave him a 6-5 victory over his Bulldog opponent and guaranteed him a spot on the podium.
With two more matches to wrestle, Smith dropped a close 7-5 bout to Green River’s Zach Weipert. He bounced back strong from the loss, ending his season on a win over Cody’s Dylan Campbell.
Rawlins’ next highest placer was junior Garrett Parker. Parker, who finished sixth last year at 195 pounds competed at 220 this season. He started his day with a 4-0 win over Mountain View’s Trever Condos. In the quarterfinals, it was Riverton’s Zaryc Prosser who Parker matched up against. He defeated Parker by pin in 2:26.
Parker advanced to the semi-finals against Worland’s Christian Peterson but lost via a second period fall. Making it to the semi-finals meant Parker would win a place and his remaining matches would determine just how high he would make it.
In his first match on the consolation side, Parker faced Kolby Parker from Douglas. He bested his opponent via pin at 1:18. From there, the Outlaw faced Deylin Miller from Green River in the consolation finals. Again, Parker proved to be too much for his opponent and secured a 5-1 decision to place third in the bracket.
The Outlaws’ highest placer was freshman Zachary Covolo at 113. Covolo was the Outlaws sole finalist in the tournament and went through a gauntlet to just make it to the finals, proving himself to be one of the best at the weight in the entire state, not just 3A.
He started his day with a quick, first period pin over Kobe Swain from Worland to put himself in the quarter finals of the bracket. In the quarterfinals, Covolo was the underdog in his toughest test of the season at that point. He toed the line against Green River’s Dominic Martinez. The Green River wrestler was a returning three-time state champion, in the hunt for his fourth title on Friday.
The Outlaw freshman held his ground against his opponent and secured a 2-1 decision to move onto the semi-finals and guarantee his place on the podium in his freshman season. Covolo made quick work of Pinedale’s Jake Hammer with a first period pin fall in 1:20. Covolo lost to Lyman’s now three-time state champion, Sefton Douglass, 8-1 in the finals. In Lee’s six-year tenure with the Outlaws, Covolo joins teammate Josh Smith as Lee’s second freshman to earn a place at the state tournament.
While the season was far from normal and presented almost daily challenges to Lee and his team, there will be plenty to grow from in the coming years. Each of the wrestlers who qualified for the tournament will be returning next season and will look to build from where they left off.
“We have to take everything from this season and grow from it, learn from it,” Lee said. “I hope all these kids coming back are ready to take training, practices, everything to the next level. That’s what it’s going to take to keep moving this program in the right direction.”