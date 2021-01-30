The Rawlins High School wrestling team made the trip to Lander on Friday, Jan. 22, to face off against a handful of 3A schools. The Lander Valley High School Tigers play host each year to every 3A school in the state, for a preview of what the 3A state tournament might look like. Because of COVID-19 protocols this season, the tournament was limited to just three duals per team, per day and most schools competed on either Friday or Saturday.
The Outlaws struggled to find their footing against their first two foes. They started the day against the host Tigers and lost a close 39-33 dual. The Outlaws were able to win six out of the 14 bouts, which wasn’t enough to best the host school. The front end of the Outlaws lineup racked up most of the team points. At 106, freshman Adrian Trujillo battled for a hard fought 7-2 victory against Coaltyn Laird.
Following Trujillo’s win was freshman Zachary Covolo with a pin over Aiden Miller. Undefeated Junior Blayne Coleman tacked on another pin to his impressive season when he bested Blaze Laird at 4:59 in the match. Sophomores Erick Duran and Josh Smith also pinned their opponents.
After the dual against Lander, the Outlaws faced perennial 3A powerhouse Powell. The Panther’s proved to be too much for the Outlaws. Again, Rawlins was only able to win six of the 14 bouts which put the dual out of reach for the team. Despite a frustrating team result, there were highlights from individual performances.
Junior Garrett Parker at 220 pulled off an easy first period pin over Clayton Emmett. Sophomore Ezra Archuleta earned a 12-4 major decision over Brent Childers to add four team points to the Outlaw’s effort. And, Coleman knocked off a ranked opponent, #7 Logan Werner by a 7-3 decision. Finally, big-man Chase Woodard at 285 found himself in a brawl against Nevan McDonald.
After a scoreless first period, McDonald had his choice of position and opted for top. Despite his best effort, he was unable to turn Woodar and the score remained tied at zero for each wrestler. With his choice in the third period, Woodard took top and was able to put McDonald on his back and secure a pin at 4:24 in the match. Head coach Nate Lee was proud of his heavyweight and impressed with his resilience.
“We knew this was going to be a winnable match for Chase,” Lee said. “We game-planned before the match and I told him to put a lot of pressure on his head when they were in neutral. We needed to tire him out. He wrestled the second period how he needed to and then was able to get his pin locked up when we got on top. I was happy that he was coachable, he followed the game plan and stayed mentally tough to pick up the win.”
For the final dual of the day, the Outlaws matched up against the Riverton Wolverines. Finally, the team was able to put everything together to pick up a team win, besting their opponent 52-18. Lee wasn’t thrilled with the results of the weekend, but remains optimistic that there is plenty of time to improve.
“We had some kids still recovering from sickness over the past couple weeks,” Lee said. “And we have some kids who need work in certain positions. Wrestling season is long. When you factor in managing weight cuts, sickness and school on top of tough practices every night, it makes sense that every weekend won’t be a banner weekend. We have about a month until state and plenty of time to recover and make the adjustments we need. These kids come in ready to work each week and that’s all I can ask for.”
The team will be back Monday to start preparing to compete in Evanston on Jan. 29.
Lander Valley (LAVA) 39.0 Rawlins (RAWL) 33.0
160: Lucious Larsen (LAVA) over Ethan Burke (RAWL) (Fall 0:32)
170: Jack Sweeney (LAVA) over Jaden Martinez (RAWL) (Fall 0:14)
182: Christian Moss (LAVA) over (RAWL) (For.)
195: Double Forfeit
220: Garrett Parker (RAWL) over (LAVA) (For.)
285: Cody Cunningham (LAVA) over Chase Woodard (RAWL) (Fall 1:00)
106: Adrian Trujillo (RAWL) over Coaltyn Laird (LAVA) (Dec 7-2)
113: Zachary Covolo (RAWL) over Aiden Miller (LAVA) (Fall 1:27)
120: Blayne Coleman (RAWL) over Blaze Laird (LAVA) (Fall 4:59)
126: Erick Duran (RAWL) over Carlos Herrera (LAVA) (Fall 3:24)
132: Charles Snyder (LAVA) over Ezra Archuleta (RAWL) (Dec 8-2)
138: Paxton Rees (LAVA) over Diego Buckingham (RAWL) (Fall 0:51) 1
145: Gabe Harris (LAVA) over Diego Macias (RAWL) (Fall 0:10)
152: Josh Smith (RAWL) over Conor Carey (LAVA) (Fall 1:03)
Powell (POWE) 47.0 Rawlins (RAWL) 31.0
170: Stetson Davis (POWE) over Jaden Martinez (RAWL) (Fall 1:05)
182: Lannon Brazelton (POWE) over (RAWL) (For.)
195: Karson Lamb (POWE) over (RAWL) (For.)
220: Garrett Parker (RAWL) over Clayton Emmett (POWE) (Fall 1:04)
285: Chase Woodard (RAWL) over Nevan McDonald (POWE) (Fall 4:24)
106: Adrian Trujillo (RAWL) over (POWE) (For.)
113: Zachary Covolo (RAWL) over (POWE) (For.)
120: Blayne Coleman (RAWL) over Logan Werner (POWE) (Dec 7-3)
126: Emma Karhu (POWE) over Erick Duran (RAWL) (Fall 2:59)
132: Ezra Archuleta (RAWL) over Brent Childers (POWE) (MD 12-4)
138: Mikey Timmons (POWE) over Diego Buckingham (RAWL) (Fall 0:36)
145: Jack Van Norman (POWE) over Diego Macias (RAWL) (Fall 1:28)
152: Seth Horton (POWE) over Josh Smith (RAWL) (TF 18-2 3:52)
160: Riley Bennett (POWE) over (RAWL) (For.)
Rawlins (RAWL) 52.0 Riverton (RIVE) 18.0
106: Adrian Trujillo (RAWL) over Drake Ecker (RIVE) (Fall 3:39)
113: Zachary Covolo (RAWL) over Ezra Hernandez (RIVE) (Fall 1:51)
120: Lucas Phipps (RAWL) over Taylorae Kuegeler (RIVE) (MD 14-3)
126: Erick Duran (RAWL) over Annabeth Bornhoft (RIVE) (Fall 1:57)
132: Ezra Archuleta (RAWL) over (RIVE) (For).
138: Justin Newberry (RIVE) over Diego Buckingham (RAWL) (Fall 3:25)
145: Diego Macias (RAWL) over (RIVE) (For.)
152: Josh Smith (RAWL) over (RIVE) (For.)
160: Ethan Burke (RAWL) over (RIVE) (For.)
170: Tray Hyatt (RIVE) over Jaiden Martinez (RAWL) (Fall 1:50)
182: Double Forfeit
195: Double Forfeit
220: Kaden Gantenbein (RIVE) over Garrett Parker (RAWL) (Fall 1:19)
285: Chase Woodard (RAWL) over (RIVE) (For.)