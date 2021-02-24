It was the Rawlins High School wrestling team’s first competition in a couple weeks and most important at this point in the season. Following two straight weeks of canceled events, the Outlaws looked sharp for their return to the mat during Friday’s 3A Southeast Quadrant qualifying tournament in Wheatland.
The tournament featured the four teams in the 3A southeast quadrant: Wheatland, Torrington, Burns/Pine Bluffs and Rawlins and served at the qualifying event for the 3A State Wrestling Championships on Friday Feb. 26 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. The event replaced the normal regional qualifying tournament that would have been run if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to qualify for the state tournament coming out of the 3A Southeast Quadrant, a wrestler needed to place in the top four of the bracket. Despite having not competed since January 29th, the Outlaws qualified 10 wrestlers for state and crowned four champions.
At 106 pounds, freshman Adrian Trujillo won the bracket. He had to beat teammate Lucas Phipps in the finals. Phipps, who bested Wheatland’s Caden Davis in the semi-finals will also have an opportunity to represent RHS in the state championship tournament on Friday.
Freshman standout Zachary Covolo at 113 pounds had no problem securing his spot at the state tournament. He matched up against Burns/Pine Bluff’s Carlyle McGinnis-Sparks in the finals and made quick work of securing a first period pin.
At 120 pounds, the Outlaws will be represented at the state tournament by junior team captain and returning state placer Blayne Coleman. Coleman continued a dominant season with an 8-0 major decision of Burns/Pine Bluffs’ Baylen Smith. The win pushed Coleman to an impressive 23-1 record for the season and will earn him seeding criteria at the state tournament.
Moving onto 126 pounds it was another showdown between two Outlaws in the finals. Sophomore Erick Duran and freshman Sage Lonn toed the line against each other. Lonn came away with the match win and both wrestlers will have an opportunity to compete at the state tournament.
At 132 pounds freshman Ezra Archuleta earned a spot in the finals against Devin Weber from the host team Wheatland. Archuleta fell Weber by fall in the second period but will get a shot at redemption at state.
Sophomore Josh Smith at 152 pounds also secured his place in the state championship with a second place finish at the quadrant qualifier. In arguably the most exciting match of the tournament, Smith lost a close 8-7 decision to Wheatland senior Noah Whitfield. Smith, who improved to 21-4 on the season is another returning state placer for the Outlaws who will look to improve on his performance next week at state.
In the upper weights, junior team captain Garrett Parket matched up against Torrington’s Sam Sorenson in the finals match. Sorenson bested Parker but Parker’s 2nd place finish will secure him seeding criteria. Parker placed 6th at state last season at 195 pounds and will be in the hunt for a higher finish on Friday.
Finally, at 285, freshman Chase Woodard will represent the Outlaws at state.
Head coach Nate Lee was impressed with his team’s performance and will be working toward a solid week of practice to get prepared for state.
“Considering our guys haven’t had an opportunity to compete since the end of January, I think we looked ok,” said Lee. “So much about this season from only getting to compete in uals, to having few consistent opportunities to compete, has been really challenging. I’m proud of the way our team has come together in the last couple weeks and made the best of the situation. Really, that’s what we’ve had to do all season and what I expect to do all week as we prepare for state.”
The RHS wrestling team will depart from Rawlins High School on Thursday evening after one last practice. The wrestlers will weigh in at 7 am and begin competition at 8:30. Because of the adjusted format of the state tournament to account for COVID-19 considerations, all 14 weight classes will start and finish the 16-man brackets on Friday, Feb 26. Again, and keeping in line with the the of the season, the Outlaws wrestlers are committed to making the best of it and are committed to bringing home hardware.
Rawlins Outlaws State Qualifiers
Adrian Trujillo (freshman): 106
Lucas Phipps (freshman): 106
Zachary Covolo (freshman): 113
Blayne Coleman (junior): 120
Erick Duran (sophomore): 126
Sage Lonn (freshman): 126
Ezra Archuleta (freshman): 132
Josh Smith (sophomore): 152
Garrett Parker (junior): 220
Chase Woodard (freshman): 285