The Rawlins High School wrestling team hit the mat on Saturday at Cheyenne South High School for the annual Charlie Lake Invitational. Following a delayed start to the season, the Outlaws came out strong and picked up two dual victories, with three wrestlers ending the day undefeated.
The tournament, which was hosted by Cheyenne East High School, had to be spread out over two days and at two different locations to stay in line with local health orders in Laramie County. Because of this, RHS wrestlers were only permitted to compete on Saturday and were limited to three matches.
Rawlins matched up against a 3A south east quadrant opponent, the Wheatland Bulldogs, for the team’s first dual on Saturday. Rawlins bested the Bulldogs, 42-39. Adrian Trujillo (106), Sage Lonn (113), Zachary Covolo (120), Blayne Coleman (126), Brinley Green (132), Garrett Parker (220) and Chase Woodard (285) all picked up wins against Wheatland.
In the second round of duals, Rawlins faced 4A opponent, Cheyenne South. The Outlaws, again, picked up the dual win by a score of 39-36. Against the Bison, Trujillo, Lonn, Covolo, Coleman, Josh Smith (160), Parker and Woodard got their hands raised.
Following the matches against Cheyenne South, Rawlins faced Sidney High School (Sidney, Neb.) for the final dual of the day. The Outlaws couldn’t keep their momentum going and dropped the dual, 48-27. Coleman, Trujillo and Parker all picked up their third wins of the day to head back home to Rawlins undefeated.
The Outlaws head coach, Nate Lee, was encouraged by his team’s performance but anxious to get everyone down to their actual weight classes to get a more accurate idea of where they’re at. Because of the delayed start to the season, Lee wasn’t able to work with his team closely on their weight descent plans. Because of rules concerning healthy, safe weight loss for high school wrestling, Lee will have to wait a couple weeks before he can get his wrestlers settled into the weights they will be competing at for the remainder of the season.
“We had some guys wrestling at weight classes they’re not quite right for,” Lee said. “They were a little undersized but that is something we will just have to deal with until we can get everyone where they need to be.”
The Outlaws’ highest returning state placer, junior Blayne Coleman, was a bright spot on the weekend. He wrestled at 126 and won all his matches handedly. He will look to settle in at the 120 weight class.
“Blayne wrestled hard and set the pace for the team,” Lee said. “He looked tough on top, as usual, and has done a great job of setting an example of how to push the pace in matches. He’s been a good example for the younger kids on the team.”
Coleman and the rest of the Rawlins High School wrestling team will be back in action on Friday in Cheyenne. Following their trip to Cheyenne, they will have their home opener in Rawlins on Saturday, Dec. 19th at the RHS gymnasium.