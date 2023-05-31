...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT
FOR LARAMIE COUNTY...
At 534 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Buford to near Hereford, moving northwest at 50
mph. Winds over 60 mph have been reported ahead of these storms.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne, Burns, South Greeley, Hillsdale, Federal, Crystal Lake
Reservoir, Crystal Lake Campground, Granite Springs Reservoir,
Ranchettes, Granite Springs Campground, Warren AFB, Frontier Park,
Whitaker, North Cheyenne, Horse Creek, Warren Af Base, Carpenter, Fox
Farm-College and South Greeley High.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 32.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 339 and 398.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or
lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.
SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from
windows.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during an OTA practice session Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The exit of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers has led to some debate among the Green Bay Packers regarding exactly what constitutes a rebuild.
Most Packers insist they're not rebuilding even as they try to break in new starting quarterback Jordan Love after getting three decades of Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback production from Rodgers and his predecessor, Brett Favre.