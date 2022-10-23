ROCK SPRINGS – Community members organized and held a fundraiser for Paige Peck, a 16-year-old Rock Springs resident who passed away unexpectedly from medical complications.
The fundraiser took place at The Pour House Saloon on Saturday, Oct. 8.
According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, if left untreated, an ectopic pregnancy can result in life-threatening hemorrhage. In the United States, this is very rare, with less than 50 women dying from an ectopic pregnancy per year.
Sadly, Peck was one of those 50.
Rock Springs resident Michelle Tucker started the Go Fund Me on social media for Peck’s family and organized the event, which included inviting her brother, Frank Hanson to be the DJ.
Hanson, with Big Ton Entertainment in Millcreek, Utah, was “happy to donate his time” for the event.
“I’m here for a good cause,” said Hanson. “I’m a father. I can’t imagine losing my son or my daughter. My daughter is 17.”
He added, “If something doesn’t feel right, kids, go to the doctor. Don’t be scared to go. It could be nothing or could be something major. It’s worth checking.
“Most importantly, don’t be afraid to talk to your parents.”
According to Peck’s mother, Janelle Demaray, Peck was 10 weeks along, but no one knew she was pregnant until she began experiencing painful symptoms.
“We were hoping it was the stomach flu,” said Demaray. “The symptoms got worse quickly, though. I took her to the hospital.”
Demaray said that since her daughter was on birth control daily, she was surprised to discover that she was pregnant.
“This was a lesson,” Demaray shared. “Birth control isn’t always effective. Every female has a different reaction to it.”
She reminded those in attendance to seek medical attention right away if their daughter suddenly complains about terrible cramps and they’re vomiting.
“If you know your child is sexually active, they’re on birth control and you see something isn’t right, take them to ER immediately. Don’t question it.”
Peck passed away on Sept. 18 at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Tucker didn’t know the family personally before the event, however, her friend, Beth Krone’s son dated Peck last year. When Krone heard about Peck’s passing, she wanted to do a fundraiser for her to help raise money for funeral costs, but she didn’t know where to start.
Since Tucker did a fundraiser for Krone’s mother, who lost her sister, Krone approached Tucker for assistance.
“My ‘mother heart’ felt for Janelle,” Tucker expressed. “I can’t imagine losing a child.”
Rock Springs resident Sonya Gallegos saw Tucker’s post on Facebook. She asked the community for donations and made arrangements for the event to be held at the Pourhouse Saloon.
“If I lost my daughter unexpectedly, I would pray someone would reach their hand out to me, offer support and help take the stress off my plate while I mourn the loss of my child,” Tucker said. “Losing a daughter is already hard, but I can’t imagine having to grieve and worry about the financial part of the funeral too.”
There were no age restrictions at the event.
“It was so important to make it an all-age event because we wanted the entire community to be involved and spread some awareness about teenage health and offer any support and connections we might not have had when we were younger,” Tucker pointed out. “I wanted Janelle to know she and her family aren’t alone in this situation.”
“Our community was more than amazing with this event. Businesses came out of nowhere to offer help any way they possibly could.”
Tucker and the attendees agree it’s important for teenagers and parents to be open and honest about personal relationships, including the good, bad, ugly and embarrassing.
“If you’re afraid to talk to your parents, find a safe person you can confide in,” Tucker suggested. “If something doesn’t feel right, don’t avoid medical attention because you’re embarrassed or ashamed.
“It might save your life.”
According to Tucker, her 13-year-old daughter, Payton Robbins, learned a lot about the side effects of ectopic pregnancies.
“I wanted my kids to witness all this,” Tucker said. “Maybe in the future, they’ll be able to help someone in need. They have also seen how it can affect a parent too.”
Several businesses in Sweetwater County donated to the event including Cowboy Donuts, which dedicated an entire day to donate a percentage of their earnings to the fundraiser.
Anyone interested in donating for funeral costs may do so through this link: https://bit.ly/3eSMYF8