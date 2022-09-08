Kristof Panke mug 2022

Kristof Panke

University of Wyoming golf coach Joe Jensen announced the addition of Kristof Panke on Thursday.

Panke comes to the Cowboys after earning third-team NAIA All-America honors as a freshman during the 2021-22 season at Lewis and Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho. The Davenport, Washington native has three years of college eligibility remaining.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus