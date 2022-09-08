...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming along and east
of the Laramie range.
WHEN...Through 1PM Friday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Idaho wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TODAY DUE TO GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418,
419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 426, 427, 428, 429, 430, AND
432...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 430. Fire
weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are likely
Thursday afternoon leading to additional fire starts.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
University of Wyoming golf coach Joe Jensen announced the addition of Kristof Panke on Thursday.
Panke comes to the Cowboys after earning third-team NAIA All-America honors as a freshman during the 2021-22 season at Lewis and Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho. The Davenport, Washington native has three years of college eligibility remaining.
Panke was named the Cascade Conference co-player of the year for the 2021-22 season, in addition to being selected to the all-conference team and earning NAIA PING All-West Region honors. He was named the Cascade Conference golfer of the week twice last season.
“Kristof was a young man who was a very competitive skier, striving to make the national ski team,” Jensen said. “He lived and trained in Europe for a while and was training to become an Olympic skier, so he is a very focused athlete. He is also a very focused young man who I think has a good upside.
“When he shifted his attention away from skiing and into golf, we had looked at him as a potential addition to our team. After he decided he wanted to make the move up to the NCAA Division I level, we were excited to have the opportunity to bring him into our program. He is coming off a very successful freshman season, and I believe he can add some great depth to our roster, which has seven players returning from last season.”
Panke qualified for the NAIA National Tournament as an individual and led the Cascade Conference with a 72.8 stroke average. He posted seven top-five finishes and finished in the top 15 of every tournament prior to the NAIA National Championships.
His highest finish was a second-place result at the Bushnell Fall Invitational, shooting a 151 (-2) in the two-round event. Panke’s season-low round of 70 and tournament-low score of 212 resulted in a fifth-place finish at the WWU Wine Valley Invitational. He helped lead his team to four tournament wins, and was voted the Lewis and Clark State freshman of the year by his peers.
Panke played his high school golf at Davenport High School in Washington, where he helped lead his team to two district championships and earned all-league and all-academic honors. He also competed in ski racing and graduated as the valedictorian of his high school class.
He is the son of Rolf and Heather Panke. His sister, Kaysa, played golf at Gonzaga.