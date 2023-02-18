...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, East Platte County,
Goshen County, Central Carbon County, South Laramie Range
Foothills, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
LARAMIE — One of the most successful and longtime coaches in Laramie High boys soccer program history is returning to guide the Plainsmen.
LHS activities director Ron Wagner announced in a news release email Thursday that Andy Pannell will take the reins again.
“It is with great pleasure that Laramie High School announces the hiring, pending (Albany County School District 1) Board approval, of Mr. Andy Pannell as the new head boys soccer coach,” Wagner said in the release. “Coach Pannell is well-respected in the soccer community in Laramie and across the region and comes with a wealth of knowledge about the game and growing young athletes into mature young adults. Laramie High School is excited for the next steps for our program and are looking forward to a great 2023 season.”
Pannell previously coached the Plainsmen from 2001-14, winning four state championships. The state titles were in 2008, 2010 and back-to-back in 2013-14.
He takes over for former four-year head coach Anne Moore, who recently resigned for family reasons.
Pannell will inherit a team that won the conference regular season title by going 16-4 overall and 11-1 in the Class 4A East Conference. LHS was runner-up in the regional tournament and won the consolation final 4-3 against Cheyenne Central at the state tournament in Cheyenne.