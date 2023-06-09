Stanley Cup Golden Knights Panthers

The Florida Panthers celebrate after center Carter Verhaeghe scores the game-winning goal during overtime of Game 3 in the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla.

 Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. — When the Florida Panthers are headed to overtime in the playoffs, the routine basically goes like this: The horn sounds to end the third period, the team retreats to the locker room for intermission, and the discussion starts.

There's only one topic.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus