Panthers Bruins Hockey

Florida Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe celebrates after his goal in overtime during Game 7 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Boston. 

 Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. — There was a time in Paul Maurice's coaching career when he wanted his teams to immediately move on after a big win and start thinking about the next challenge.

Not now.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus