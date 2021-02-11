Due to a situation in Cheyenne, today's edition of the Laramie Boomerang, Thursday, Feb. 11, is delayed and will not be arriving in Laramie until later in the morning.
The Boomerang apologizes for the inconvenience.
...Cold Wind Chill Temperatures Continue, Especially During the Overnight Hours... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...PLatte, Laramie and Kimball Counties. This includes Wheatland, Glendo, Chugwater, Horse Creek, Whitaker, Cheyenne, Burns, Pine Bluffs, Gun Barrel, Albin, Kimball and Dix. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. These temperatures also pose a threat to livestock and outdoor animals due to the combination of snow and cold, and due to the longevity of the cold event. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
Due to a situation in Cheyenne, today's edition of the Laramie Boomerang, Thursday, Feb. 11, is delayed and will not be arriving in Laramie until later in the morning.
The Boomerang apologizes for the inconvenience.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.