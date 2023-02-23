Powell protest sign

A local resident has angled a sign to face Southside Elementary School in Powell that urges parents to keep gender ideology out of schools. An accompanying sign reminds parents, ‘The kids are yours, not theirs!’.

 Braden Schiller/Powell Tribune

POWELL — Parents of Powell students will have more input and librarians and administrators will have clearer decision-making guidelines if a new policy regarding library books continues to move forward.

Following months of development in a special committee, the first reading of the revised selection and management of library materials policy was approved by the Park County School District 1 board last on Feb. 14.

