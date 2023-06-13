US Open Golf

Berry Henson fields questions at the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Berry Henson always imagined moments like this.

He's at the U.S. Open, playing practice rounds with Phil Mickelson and soaking up whatever information he can get for his first major championship against the best players in the world.

comments powered by Disqus