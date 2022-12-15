Broncos Gregory Return Football

Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory looks on during an NFL game against the Houston Texans on Sep 18, 2022, in Denver. 

 Bart Young/AP

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Randy Gregory's knee injury has taken a little longer than expected to heal.

To the point where, at this stage, it would be perfectly understandable if the Denver Broncos pass rusher elected to shut things down for the season.


