Bruins Bergeron Hockey

Patrice Bergeron raises his stick to the fans after losing to the Florida Panthers in overtime during a Stanley Cup playoff series, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Boston. 

 Associated Press

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron, who led the Boston Bruins to the 2011 championship and two other trips to the Stanley Cup Final over two decades in which he established himself as the NHL's dominant two-way forward and one of the most respected players in the game, announced Tuesday "with a full heart and a lot of gratitude" that he was retiring.

"I have given the game everything that I have physically and emotionally, and the game has given me back more than I could have ever imagined," the Bruins captain said in a statement posted on social media. "As I step away today, I have no regrets. I have only gratitude that I lived my dream, and excitement for what is next for my family and I. I left everything out there and I'm humbled and honored it was representing this incredible city and for the Boston Bruins fans."

