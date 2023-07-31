Broncos Football

Tim Patrick, left, chats with head coach Sean Payton during NFL training camp at the team's headquarters on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial Colo.

 Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off the field Monday with a left leg injury almost a year after he tore his right ACL at training camp.

There was no immediate word on the nature or extent of Patrick's injury, but it appeared to be a serious setback for the 29-year-old who was embarking on a comeback after missing all of last season.

