ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos braced themselves for a second straight season without their steadiest wide receiver and locker room leader after Tim Patrick was carted off the field with a left Achilles tendon injury Monday — almost a year after tearing his right ACL at training camp.

"It's a tough break for us as a team when you see something like that, a great player, a great leader," cornerback Patrick Surtain II said. "We wish him the best and just go on from there."

