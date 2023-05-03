Chiefs Mahomes Brother Charged

Jackson Mahomes, center, exits the Johnson County jail after being arraigned on three charges of sexual battery on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Olathe, Kan.

 Nick Wagner/The Kansas City Star via AP

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was booked into jail Wednesday on aggravated sexual battery charges over an alleged altercation at a Kansas restaurant in late February.

Jackson Mahomes, 22, was charged Tuesday in Johnson County, Kansas, with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery. He was being held on $100,000 bond. During a brief virtual court appearance Wednesday, the judge scheduled the next online hearing for May 11.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus