Suns Future Basketball

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul moves the ball upcourt against the Los Angeles Clippers during a first-round NBA playoff series April 25, 2023, in Phoenix.

 Associated Press

Chris Paul's pursuit of an NBA championship is taking him to the Golden State Warriors, after they agreed to the framework of a trade on Thursday that will send Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The trade also includes a package of draft capital, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized and approved by the NBA.

