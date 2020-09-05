Name: Paulette Gadlin
Residence: 3339 Stevens Drive, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
Profession: Retired Teacher/Instructional Facilitator presenting and substituting
Education: Bachelor of Arts in elementary education, University of Wyoming; Master of Arts in curriculum and instruction, Lesley University, in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Experience: I have worked for LCSD#1 for 38 years. I started for the District as a records clerk to the teacher to Instructional Facilitator. As a teacher, I worked hard to implement goals and policies that were set by the District. I'm aware that my role as a school board member will require me to move from implementer to policy development. It is the board's responsibility to listen to parents, students, teachers, and administrators and implement policies that enhance and not hinder progress.
What motivated you to run for this position?
What motivates me to run for this position is my desire to give back to the community and LCSD#1. I was a student, employee, active parent for LCSD#1. The city and LCSD#1 have been a significant influence on my happy and productive life. I am an active member of the Unity Missionary Baptist Church and serve as the Youth Director. I'm also an active member of the African Heritage Awareness (SAHA), Optimist Club, The National Association of Colored People (NAACP), Sankofa Wyoming Independent Coalition (WICC), and Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG).
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
The three top problems facing people running fro this off are COVID-19, financial budget cuts, and setting goals to enhance the advancement of student learning.
I plan to build trust with teachers, administrators, the community, and all stakeholders by listening and open communication. I will use and obtained resources available from the Health Department, LCSD#1 website, researching local and nationwide information to make effective decisions. Financial budget cuts are a phenomenon that teachers, administrators have had to deal with often. First, we need to review the budgetary process already in place, including the CARES Act, and prioritize those needs. Improvements can be achieved by studying and creating, if necessary, a more in-depth method for getting input from teachers, parents, and administrators. The assessment process must respect the diverse views of everyone that is involved.
After reviewing the board's current process from working with the state, we should modify it, if needed. We have an advantage because our district is the same town as the state office. I've always believed goals are like dreams. I start the process, then plan the goal; I use a 5-step plan to reach my goal:
a. Identify goal
b. Identify the obstacles in the way of achieving the goal
d. Create a collaborative project to accomplish the plan, which includes the benefits of attaining it and consequences for not.
e. Develop an ongoing process for continuing to evaluate the efficacy of the goals. The essential purpose for the school board is for the board to promotes student achievement. Teachers, parents, and administrators working together will achieve the advancement of student achievement.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I'm sure all candidates running want to help students be successful. Three policy issues that I believe would be my strengths are instruction, curriculum and involving the community in the process.
I've had hands-on experience and training in the area of classroom instruction, implementing best practices in the classroom. Also, my Master's degree is in curriculum and instruction. I've had experience as a teacher to review and participate in adopting the curriculum.
I am actively involved in the Cheyenne community and will continue to build community trust to elicit community voice with choosing the curriculum for the district.