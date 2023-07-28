Broncos Football

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos coach Sean Payton said Friday he regrets disparaging his predecessor in an interview in which he called the work Nathaniel Hackett and his staff did in Denver last season "one of the worst coaching jobs in the NFL" and said there were "20 dirty hands" around Russell Wilson's career-worst season.

"Listen, I had one of those moments where I still had my Fox hat on and not my coaching hat," said Payton, who's returning to the sideline this season after a year's sabbatical during which he worked as a studio football analyst for Fox Sports following a 15-year stint with the New Orleans Saints.

