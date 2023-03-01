Davis Webb

Davis Webb, 28, played for the New York Giants this season, but was recently hired as the Denver Broncos’ quarterback coach. He is four years younger than Broncos starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

 Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — On Jan. 8, Davis Webb threw 40 passes for the New York Giants in a Week 18 loss to Philadelphia.

Less than two months later, he’s set to be a key part of the Russell Wilson revitalization project in Denver as the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach.

