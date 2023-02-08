wte-20230206-spts-SeanPayton

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is introduced during a news conference at the team’s headquarters Monday in Centennial, Colo.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

“Honeymoon period” for Sean Payton, George Paton will quickly give way to “a lot of work” building Broncos

When Broncos general manager George Paton boarded a plane for California in mid-January, he had never met Sean Payton.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus