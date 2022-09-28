WyoSports Writer
Whether it be a result of injuries or inconsistent play, the quarterback position hadn’t been a source of stability for the University of Wyoming for much of the past four years.
That doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.
After a rough start to his Cowboys career, junior quarterback Andrew Peasley has been a breath of fresh air for an offense that had completed more than half of its passes just one season, while posting a 35-to-30 touchdown-to-interception ratio since Josh Allen was drafted in 2018. The Utah State transfer completed 64.5% of his passes in four games in September, throwing for 716 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception, while adding 78 yards on the ground.
“I think he can play better than what he did (in last week’s loss to Brigham Young), but his presence and his demeanor has really been outstanding,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “A lot of the run games we have, he’s done a really good job getting us in and out of certain plays and certain looks. It’s complicated calls that he does. To the naked eye, you may not be able to see that.
“Then I thought, by and large, he took care of the ball well. He put it in the right spot. We put him in some tough situations last weekend, but he’s embraced being here at the University of Wyoming. In a short amount of time, I think he’s really meshed in with our football team. I know our players appreciate him, and I appreciate him.”
Peasley’s ability and decision-making – coupled with the one-two punch of running backs Titus Swen and Dawaiian McNeely – have provided much-needed balance to the Cowboys’ offense in recent weeks, amid a 3-1 stretch and 1-0 start to Mountain West play. According to his teammates and coaches, however, his steady demeanor has been just as beneficial to the Pokes.
UW’s comeback win over Tulsa on Sept. 3 was a prime example of this. Trailing by 10 early in the fourth quarter, Peasley helped lead the Cowboys to a 40-37 double-overtime victory. He was 8 of 13 for 127 yards, one touchdown and four first-down conversions over the final five drives of the game.
The effects of Peasley’s mentality aren’t limited to the offense, either. Junior defensive tackle Cole Godbout and sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs both note that his calming presence has permeated throughout the team this season.
“It’s super important how steady he stays,” Gibbs said. “It doesn’t matter if we’re up 30 or down 30, or if it’s a one-score game. He’s the same guy. I think that does a lot for our offense, and even the defense is looking at him out there being poised. It’s a big deal to have a guy who leads an offense like that, who can control his emotions well.”
Added Godbout: “I think it’s huge. Our quarterback is our leader. It’s the most important person that really wins or loses us the game, ultimately, which is a lot of pressure. To see him just have the same demeanor if we’re winning or if we’re losing, it lets the guys know that if he’s locked in and he’s taking the majority of the heat, we should be able to lock in and do what we do.”
Peasley credits his experience learning from Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love during his first two years at Utah State for helping him grow in this regard.
“Just his poise and confidence, really,” he said. “When I got to college, I didn’t know much about the IQ side of football. He taught me a lot about that, and how to handle yourself and carry yourself around campus and around the team, and how people look up to you, even if you don’t know they are.
“He’s always been like that. He was always a very calm, level guy. I always wanted to play like him, and I learned a lot from him.”
This year has been another learning experience for Peasley, who has transitioned from playing in a spread offense to UW’s pro-style system. He’s welcomed the change, however, while embracing his new environment.
The passion and pride the Cowboys’ fanbase has for the team is something that he appreciates most about playing in Laramie, and he is looking forward to the opportunity to try to bring the program its first Mountain West championship.
“All the fans love the program,” Peasley said. “I think that’s my favorite part, just how people are dedicated to our school and our team. We all want to win for that reason. Wyoming hasn’t won a Mountain West title, they lost in 2016 to San Diego State, so I think it would be very special to win a championship here.”