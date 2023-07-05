US Womens Open Golf

Annika Sorenstam, of Sweden, hits to the sixth green during a practice round for the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif.

 Associated Press

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Rose Zhang and Annika Sorenstam finished nine holes of practice Wednesday and stopped to pose for a picture on the 18th green at Pebble Beach, a convergence of generations. Zhang was born the day after Sorenstam finished her historic week against the men at Colonial.

This was more about setting — the U.S. Women's Open, the most prestigious championship in women's golf, played for the first time at Pebble Beach, among the most recognizable golf courses in the world.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus