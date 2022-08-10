CHEYENNE — Malene Pedersen never got the high-level basketball experience she thought she would during her freshman year of college.

Shortly before arriving at Kansas State for the 2021-22 campaign, Pedersen tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her knee while competing with the Aabyhoj IF in the women’s Danish League in her home country of Denmark. She redshirted and rehabbed during that season.

