LARAMIE — Malene Pedersen, who was named Mountain West freshman of the week on Monday, scored a career-best 20 points to help the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team to a 72-43 victory over visiting Missouri-Kansas City on Sunday afternoon at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

The Cowgirls outscored UMKC 26-8 in the fourth quarter en route to their fourth consecutive victory.


