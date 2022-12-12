...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM
MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
LARAMIE — Malene Pedersen, who was named Mountain West freshman of the week on Monday, scored a career-best 20 points to help the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team to a 72-43 victory over visiting Missouri-Kansas City on Sunday afternoon at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.
The Cowgirls outscored UMKC 26-8 in the fourth quarter en route to their fourth consecutive victory.
UW (6-3) led 33-20 at halftime, but the Roos cut that advantage to 46-35 after three quarters. A 16-3 run early in the fourth quarter helped the Cowgirls put the game out of reach.
“It was nice to get that run in the fourth,” UW coach Heather Ezell said in a news release. “We were able to get stops on the defensive end, grab the rebound and then – a credit to our kids because they weren’t tired – they were ready to keep running. I thought that separated us there.”
Cowgirls sophomore Allyson Fertig chipped in with 10 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and a career-high four assists. The double-double is the 12th of Fertig’s UW career. Super senior Quinn Weidemann added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
The Cowgirls play at Nebraska on Dec. 18.
Reynolds named MW player of the week
UW sophomore guard Noah Reynolds was named the Mountain West player of the week on Monday. It marks the player of the week honor for his collegiate career.
Reynolds, a native of Peoria, Illinois, averaged 25 points per game in a pair of wins last week. He shot 64% from the field in two games going 18 of 28. He also added three assists and four rebounds a contest. He has scored 75 points for the Cowboys in his last three games played.
He recorded a career-high 30 points for the Cowboys last Tuesday in a win against Texas A&M Commerce. It was tied for the second most by a player in the MW this season. He went 11 of 15 from the field in the contest. Against Louisiana Tech, Reynolds recorded 20 points and added four assists and five rebounds.
The Cowboys return to action Saturday against Dayton in the Legends of Basketball Classic at the United Center in Chicago The contest is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT and will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.