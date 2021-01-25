JACKSON -- The 2021 Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race will commence Jan. 29 in Jackson.
The race schedule includes a pre-race veterinary exam and drivers meeting in Jackson on Friday, stage one start in Alpine on Jan. 30, stage two start in Pinedale on Jan. 31, stage three start in Kemmerer on Feb. 1, stage four start in Big Pine/Mableton on Feb. 2, stage five start in Lander on Feb. 3, a travel day on Feb. 4, stage six start in Driggs, Idaho, on Feb. 5, and stage seven start in Teton County on Feb. 6.
This year’s competition includes 24 teams from the United States and Canada including two-time defending champion Anny Malo from Quebec. As part of the race organization’s comprehensive COVID-19 plan, spectators are not being encouraged at any of the venues. Instead, local as well as global race fans can enjoy extensive race coverage online at www.wyomingstagestop.org. Content will include daily video updates and results, race commentary, and photography from up and down the trail.