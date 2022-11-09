Britain Soccer Premier League

Fulham's Tim Ream, left, tries to block a shot from Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan during the English Premier League soccer match Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

 Dave Thompson/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Players started getting texts from Gregg Berhalter on Sunday afternoon: "Are you available?"

Twenty-six young Americans received the call of their dreams over the next three days: They were going to the World Cup.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus