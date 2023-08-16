During the 2023 Carbon County Fair livestock auction, Perkins Oil Co. purchased the grand champion cow for $45 per pound, totaling $54,855. The cow weighed 1,219 pounds.
RAWLINS -- During the 2023 Carbon County Fair livestock auction, Perkins Oil Co. purchased the grand champion cow for $45 per pound, totaling $54,855. The cow weighed 1,219 pounds.
Saratoga Forest Management purchased the reserve grand champion cow for $15 per pound, totaling $19,815. The cow that was purchased weighed 1,321 pounds.
Dallen Motors/+200 Torrington Live purchased the grand champion pig for $34 per pound, totaling $8,942. The pig weighed 263 pounds.
Hones Veterinary purchased the reserve grand champion pig for $16 per pound, totaling $3,792. The pig weighed 237 pounds.
Remmick Boer Goats/+200 Pure Dixie/+100 Custis Show Pigs purchased the grand champion goat for $2,600.
North Fork Engineering/+200 Pure Dixie purchased the reserve grand champion goat for $1,300.
Union Wireless/+200 Dallen Moters purchased the grand champion sheep for $30 per pound, totaling $4,200. The sheep’s real weight was 157 pounds. The pay weight was 140 pounds.
US Tractor & Harvest/+500 Mtn. West Ins./+250 Yampa Valley Bank purchased the reserve grand champion sheep for $28 per pound, totaling $3,444. The sheep weighed 123 pounds.
