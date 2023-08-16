Image one

During the 2023 Carbon County Fair livestock auction, Perkins Oil Co. purchased the grand champion cow for $45 per pound, totaling $54,855. The cow weighed 1,219 pounds.

 Rawlins Times Photo

Saratoga Forest Management purchased the reserve grand champion cow for $15 per pound, totaling $19,815. The cow that was purchased weighed 1,321 pounds.

