Perseid Meteor Shower

In this long exposure file photo from the early hours of Aug. 12, 2016, a streak appears in the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower at the Guadarrama mountains near Madrid. The best viewing for the annual shower visible around the world will be from Saturday night into early Sunday morning, when viewers might be able to spot a meteor per minute.

 Associated Press/file

NEW YORK — The annual Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak this weekend, sending bright trails of light streaking across the night sky.

With only a sliver of moon in the sky, conditions this year will be ideal for seeing lots of meteors.

