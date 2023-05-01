Rockies Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper walks the field before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Philadelphia.

 Matt Slocum

LOS ANGELES — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday, 160 days after undergoing Tommy John Surgery on his right elbow.

The two-time National League MVP indicated on Instagram that an appointment with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday went well and that he was cleared to return.

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

