Clayton Barnett carries his Corgi, Willow, after competing in the second heat of a Corgi Derby fundraiser for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter hosted by Pine Bluffs Distilling on Saturday. The annual event is hosted on the same day as the Kentucky Derby, for which Pine Bluffs Distilling throws a watch party after the event outside.
From left, Rachel Stratchko holds her Aussie Corgi mix, Ollie, as Greg Sampson introduces a purple toy as the dog’s incentive to reach the finish line before the first race in a Corgi Derby fundraiser for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter hosted by Pine Bluffs Distilling on Saturday. Beside them, another Corgi, named Nugget, who also seems interested in the purple ball, waits at the start with owners Brittney and Dave Reed.
Dave Reed, left, calls to his dog, Nugget, and Gregg Sampson, right, calls to Ollie at the finish line during the first heat of a Corgi Derby fundraiser tournament for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter hosted by Pine Bluffs Distilling on Saturday. After a false start in which Ollie won, Sampson said, “We’re hoping for two (wins), but we only trained for one.” In the re-race, a Corgi named Dexter took first place.
Rachel Stratchko, center right, cheers as her dog, Ollie, finishes in first place during Heat 1 of a Corgi Derby fundraiser tournament for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter hosted by Pine Bluffs Distilling on Saturday. Beside her, Brittney Reed smiles and sighs as her dog, Nugget, crosses the finish line moments after Ollie. This annual event is hosted on the same day as the Kentucky Derby, for which Pine Bluffs Distilling throws a watch party after the event outside. Other festivities included food trucks, cocktails and a costume contest.
Loree Sanchez carries her dog, Enzo, off the track during a Corgi Derby fundraiser for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter hosted by Pine Bluffs Distilling on Saturday. “He did it again; he almost won, and then he fell behind,” Sanchez said of her dog’s near miss in the third race of the day.
Mr. Lovercheck waits with Enzo behind the finish line to encourage a Corgi named Booker during the fourth race in a Corgi Derby fundraiser for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter hosted by Pine Bluffs Distilling on Saturday. “Booker is his buddy,” said Lovercheck. “We thought it was going to give him some incentive, but in the end, it wasn’t enough.”
Tammie Hastings, left, squeaks a tennis ball toy behind the finish line to encourage her dog, Razzle, while also distracting nearby dog Enzo, whose buddy, Booker, was competing in the same race during a Corgi Derby fundraiser for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter hosted by Pine Bluffs Distilling on Saturday. Razzle hesitated near the finish line, at which point Hastings backed up and dropped the toy to convince Razzle to take the final step over the line and secure their victory.
Razzle drops their toy and smiles after winning the fourth race during a Corgi Derby fundraiser for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter hosted by Pine Bluffs Distilling on Saturday. The annual event is hosted on the same day as the Kentucky Derby, for which Pine Bluffs Distilling throws a watch party after the event outside.
Attendees whistle, smile and cheer during a Corgi Derby fundraiser for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter hosted by Pine Bluffs Distilling on Saturday. The annual event is hosted on the same day as the Kentucky Derby, for which Pine Bluffs Distilling throws a watch party after the event outside.
Brittney Reed, left, tries to prepare her dog, Nugget, for the first race of the day beside Rachel Stratchko, center back, and her Aussie Corgi mix named Ollie during a Corgi Derby fundraiser for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter hosted by Pine Bluffs Distilling on Saturday.
Odin takes the lead in Heat 3 ahead of two Corgis named Enzo during a Corgi Derby fundraiser for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter hosted by Pine Bluffs Distilling on Saturday. The annual event is hosted on the same day as the Kentucky Derby, for which Pine Bluffs Distilling throws a watch party after the event outside.
A group of participants swap stories during a Corgi Derby fundraiser for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter hosted by Pine Bluffs Distilling on Saturday. The annual event is hosted on the same day as the Kentucky Derby, for which Pine Bluffs Distilling throws a watch party after the event outside.
Hours before the Kentucky Derby aired on TV, a different sort of competition took place outside of Pine Bluffs Distilling. The business hosted the fifth Corgi Derby fundraiser for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter in which registration fees, donations and $1 per drink sold went toward the shelter.
Attendees were able to enjoy not just the Corgi races, but also food trucks, cocktails and a costume competition before heading inside for a Kentucky Derby watch party.
The goal for the fundraiser was to raise $5,000, according to Cheyenne Animal Shelter Director of Annual Campaign and Branding Niki Harrison. Although the final number is not yet tallied, the estimate is that the event raised over $6,000 for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
The following photos depict a derby held on Saturday, May 6, that will likely never reach national news, but determines valuable bragging rights and status among some in Wyoming.