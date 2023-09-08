wte-20230908-spts-KennyPickett

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett rolls out to pass during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons Aug. 24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

 Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered two concussions during his rookie season, but he is hoping some new technology and a new helmet will reduce the chances of another head injury during the 2023 season.

Pickett will be wearing the VICIS Matrix QB helmet, which this year was graded as the safest quarterback helmet in the NFL and NFLPA's joint laboratory testing results.

