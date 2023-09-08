Italy Golf Ryder Cup USA Team

USA Ryder Cup team captain Zach Johnson talks to reporters as he returns with members of his team on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at a hotel in Rome.

 Associated Press

ROME — When U.S. captain Zach Johnson got his Ryder Cup team together for the first time for a training camp at the Marco Simone course outside Rome on Friday, there was no need for a pep talk about team unity with Brooks Koepka coming in from the renegade LIV Golf tour.

That's because it was just about unanimous: Everyone wanted the five-time major champion. Even if he did go chase the riches of the Saudi-backed LIV circuit.

