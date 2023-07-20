Obit Kevin Mitnick

In this June 27, 2002, file photo, computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait in Las Vegas. 

 Associated Press/file

Kevin Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59.

Mitnick died Sunday in Las Vegas after a 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer, said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of the security training firm KnowBe4, where Mitnick was chief hacking officer.

