Pipeline Spills Penalty

In this Jan. 19, 2015, file photo, crews work to contain an oil spill from Bridger Pipeline's broken pipeline near Glendive, Mont., in this aerial view showing both sides of the river. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday, July 31, 2023, announced the settlement in a 2022 federal court lawsuit. 

 Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP

BISMARCK, N.D. — Two pipeline operators have agreed to pay a $12.5 million civil penalty related to crude oil spills in Montana and North Dakota.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday announced the settlement in a 2022 federal court lawsuit. Belle Fourche Pipeline Company and Bridger Pipeline LLC will pay the $12.5 million to resolve the claims made under the Clean Water Act and Pipeline Safety Laws, the EPA said. The affiliated companies own and operate oil pipelines in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

