Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski hits a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning on May 26 in Seattle.

 Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — When Jack Suwinski endured an 0-for-29 slump last year, the Pittsburgh Pirates slugger couldn’t swing his way out of it and ultimately drew a demotion to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Amid another 0-for-29 funk this season, Suwinski had something to draw upon. He turned to a foundation built last season, improved during the offseason and constantly worked on with Pirates hitting coaches.

