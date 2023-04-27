Obit Groat Baseball

Former Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Dick Groat is shown during pregame ceremonies honoring his lifetime of service to the Pirates organization before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 1, 2019, in Pittsburgh. 

 Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Before Bo Jackson knew everything, before Deion Sanders introduced Prime Time, there was Dick Groat.

A wiry shortstop with a slick glove and a lightning-quick guard with a lethal set shot, Groat was a star on the baseball diamond and the basketball court in the 1950s, long before Jackson and Sanders made major sports multitasking a thing.

