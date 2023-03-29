CHEYENNE — Laramie’s bats came alive in the top of the fourth inning to help the team run away with its conference softball game against Cheyenne South on Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Plainsmen went on to notch 14 runs on six hits in the half-inning. The game was called shortly after the inning ended, leaving Laramie with a 23-1 conference win over South in the first game of the doubleheader. The second game, a 26-2 Laramie win also in four innings, was recorded as a nonconference contest.
“It was pretty good all around,” Laramie coach Luke Andrews said about the first game. “Defense was making plays, and (the offense) was hitting the ball hard and having great at-bats. It was just overall a great game.”
Laramie got off to a quick start, recording seven runs in the first two innings. South managed to limit the damage in the top of the third, surrendering just two runs.
Things quickly fell apart for the Lady Bison after the third inning, though. South was able to get a quick out early in the fourth, but an error and a walk loaded the bases shortly after.
After Brooklyn McKinney drove in a run to make it 10-0, Paysen Witte stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded. She proceeded to rifle a shot to deep-right center field for a triple, driving in three runs to make it 13-0.
South surrendered 10 more runs in the inning before recording the third out.
But the Bison did not back down and managed to put together their best half-inning in the bottom of the fourth. They had surrendered three straight outs for the first three innings, but managed to get a walk, hit and a run in the inning.
While the game did not go the way South coach Curtis Quigley had hoped, he knows that these growing pains are things his team will need to experience to get better in the future.
“We are just young and are not super confident in what we are doing right now,” he said. “That leads to a lot of things that shouldn’t happen in a game. As we get more confident, and put more things together in a bigger picture and bigger idea, we are going to make those plays.
“We made it a lot worse by giving them a lot of freebies. We made a lot of errors and a lot of little mistakes. We will get there; it is just going to take a little time.”
As a team, the Plainsmen batted 23-for-29 on the game and recorded 20 RBI. Marisol Gomez found the hot hand from the plate, going a perfect 4-for-4 with three RBI.
South, meanwhile, struggled to get much going from the plate. The Lady Bison batted just 1-for-13 in the four innings played, and got through their batting order just once before the game was called. Jaylen Wunder had the lone hit for the Bison in the bottom of the fourth, when she drove in a run on a low-line drive to center field.
Part of the reason South struggled so much from the plate was due to the play of Laramie’s starting pitcher. Izabella Pacheco pitched all four innings for the Plainsmen, recording eight strikeouts while surrendering just one hit and one earned run. Her best inning came in the bottom of the third, where she recorded three-straight strikeouts to put away any hope of a South comeback.
“She started on time. That was one thing we really tried to emphasize,” Andrews said. “We really tried to emphasize having the at-bat over in four pitches.”
Pacheco didn’t do everything by herself on the defensive end, though. Every time a ball would get hit into play, the defense sprung on it quickly to get the out. It was a testament to how well the team works together, Pacheco said.
“The fact that we communicate after every pitch is something that we can talk about,” Pacheco said. “That helps us tremendously, and everyone is responsible for themselves and knows where they are going after every play.”
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.