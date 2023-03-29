CHEYENNE — Laramie’s bats came alive in the top of the fourth inning to help the team run away with its conference softball game against Cheyenne South on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Plainsmen went on to notch 14 runs on six hits in the half-inning. The game was called shortly after the inning ended, leaving Laramie with a 23-1 conference win over South in the first game of the doubleheader. The second game, a 26-2 Laramie win also in four innings, was recorded as a nonconference contest.

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports.

