CHEYENNE – It appears a plan has been floated for a big meat packing plant to be located here.
The caveat is that it also appears, at least based on new written comments by the mayor, that the plant may not be welcome after all.
In his weekly column posted to the city's website Friday morning, Mayor Patrick Collins wrote of a potential $1.1 billion facility in the Swan Ranch Business Park. The new meat packing plant would have had some 2,500 employees, according to Collins.
Even with the significant economic development opportunity such an operation would have brought, the mayor voiced concerns. He raised issues with the plant needing 3,000-acre feet of water annually, "and how we would handle the housing" for those additional employees. Collins noted that amount of water would be almost 1 billion gallons a year.
"In the end we determined the meat packing plant would not be a good fit for Cheyenne and Wyoming. We just don’t have the infrastructure to support this business venture," Collins wrote.
However, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle could not immediately determine whether the plans for the plant were a no-go, or whether it was still a possibility. And one local real estate manager involved in the potential transaction questioned if the plans were really called off.
Collins wrote that he had just attended a meeting with the Wyoming Business Council and with the local business development organization LEADS "to discuss the proposed meat packing plant." Speaking by phone Friday, a representative of Cheyenne LEADS said that the organization may not have been involved directly with the project plans, as the meat packing company appeared to have approached the WBC about the potential opportunity.
WBC representatives were not immediately available to answer questions.
The property manager for Swan Ranch, Joe Stephenson, said that while a nondisclosure agreement prevented him from saying much about the plant, he was not certain the plans were canceled.
"That remains to be seen. I think that has yet to be decided," Stephenson said by phone. "As far as I know," no final decision may have been made, he added.
The industrial business park is "centrally located in the U.S. at the intersection of" interstates 25 and 80 as well as by freight railroad lines, the Cheyenne Logistics Hub is some an 2,000 acres, says a video on the website of the hub that Stephenson directed the WTE to. The location is a "shovel-ready park" that is "primed for businesses large and small," the narrator of the video says.
In his column, Collins wrote that "it is always flattering when a new business looks for opportunities in Cheyenne. That is definitely the case with the meat packing plant that made a proposal." He added that "I think it is important to look closely at every opportunity as they are hard to come by."
