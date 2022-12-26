092822_DWP-Helicopter_CastaicReservoir

The Castaic Reservoir as seen from above on Sept. 28, 2022. The reservoirs total capacity is 104.3 billion gallons. Some local water officials want to expand the number of reservoirs throughout the state. (Hayley Smith/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Hayley Smith

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – As parched California receives much needed rain and snow this winter, some local water officials are calling on state leaders to invest in new infrastructure projects that will store freshwater for inevitable dry times to come.

The worst megadrought in 1,200 years is devastating the water supply in the Western United States. It’s drying up the Colorado River basin, a major North American river system, while also depleting reservoirs and underground aquifers and forcing communities to make drastic cuts to their freshwater use.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus